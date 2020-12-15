Light rain brings mercury down in parts of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the unseasonal rain improved the air quality on Monday. After over two months, Mumbai’s air quality index improved to 76 (satisfactory). (Representational)

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and areas in Raigad districts received light to moderate showers between late Sunday night and Monday morning. This is the third consecutive day when Mumbai witnessed overcast skies and light rain. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Monday, Santacruz observatory recorded 4.8 mm rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 13.8 mm rain.

As per the 24-hour forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and overcast skies are likely in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Light rain continued in some parts of the city on Monday morning. “Latest satellite images indicate cloudiness over North Konkan region. Light to moderate rains expected to continue for next 3-4 hours. There could be traffic jams, poor visibility,” KS Hosalikar, deputy-director general, IMD, western region, tweeted.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Monday, Santacruz observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rain. With the morning rain, the minimum temperatures at Santacruz and Colaba dipped to 22 degrees Celsius, down from 23.8 degrees Celsius on the previous day. The temperatures, however, continued to remain above normal by 3 degrees at Santacruz and 1 degree at Colaba.

As per data from the local station, Worli in Mumbai recorded the highest minimum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius, while Powai recorded 19.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city. Maximum rain was recorded at Kandivali east in the city at 18.6 mm.

The maximum temperature at Santacruz weather station dipped to 26.9 degrees Celsius, down from, 27.6 degrees Celsius the previous day. For the third consecutive day, the maximum temperature remained below normal. On Monday it was five degrees below normal. At Colaba weather station too, the maximum temperature was five degrees below normal at 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the unseasonal rain improved the air quality on Monday. After over two months, Mumbai’s air quality index improved to 76 (satisfactory).

