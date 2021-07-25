Lift at under-construction building in Worli collapses, 5 dead, one critical

Rescue work in progress at the accident site in Worli; family members of the victims. (Express photo)

FIVE PERSONS were killed and one critically injured after a construction lift collapsed inside an under-construction building in Worli.

As per information received by BMC’s disaster management cell, the incident occurred around 5.45 pm at Ambika building in Worli’s Hanuman gully.

The NM Joshi police late Saturday registered an accidental death report. Senior Inspector Pratap Bhosale said, “We are trying to find out who’s negligence caused the mishap and accordingly we will register an offence and arrest the culprit.”

The authorities were alerted by local residents and the injured were rushed to KEM and Nair hospitals.

While two persons were admitted to KEM hospital, one was declared brought dead on arrival while the condition of another, Laxman Mandal (35), was deemed as critical.

Four others who were taken to Nair hospital succumbed to their injuries.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Avinash Das (35), Bharat Mandal (28) and Chinmay Mandal (33).

Residents said that the incident occurred due to overloading of the lift.

Suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA from Worli, visited the site to oversee rescue operations.