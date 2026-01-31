Life term for 26-year-old man in 2021 New Year’s Eve murder case; co-accused acquitted

A SESSIONS court on Saturday sentenced a 26-year-old man to life imprisonment and acquitted a woman in the murder of their 19-year-old friend at a New Year’s Eve party in 2021 in Khar. The court convicted Shree Jogdhankar of murder, while granting his co-accused, 24-year-old Diya Padalkar, the “benefit of doubt” and clearing her of all charges.

Jhanvi Kukreja was found lying dead in a pool of blood on the ground-floor staircase of a high-rise building, Bhagwati Heights in Khar, after attending a party on the terrace with the two accused and other friends. The postmortem report recorded 48 injuries, including a fatal head injury.

There was no CCTV footage of the incident. Police arrested Jogdhankar and Padalkar, alleging that they had an argument with Kukreja during the party where all three had consumed alcohol. The prosecution said Kukreja was in a relationship with Jogdhankar and was upset that he was flirting with Padalkar. It was alleged that the argument began on the eighth floor and turned violent as they descended multiple floors through the staircase. Jogdhankar sustained injuries, including a fractured rib and a spinal injury, while Padalkar had a bloodied lip.

Additional sessions judge Satyanarayan R. Navander said that although there was no eyewitness, the accused were the only persons who could explain what had happened as their presence at the spot was established through other evidence. Accepting the submission of special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, the court held that the nature of Kukreja’s injuries indicated that she was assaulted by Jogdhankar and pushed from the second floor of the staircase, leading to her death. The chargesheet had cited seizure of Kukreja’s belongings from the eighth floor to the ground floor, indicating that the assault continued across multiple levels.

The court said the injuries showed that the death could not have been accidental. “If someone is pushed or thrown from the second floor, there is every possibility of causing death. The act done by accused number 1 (Jogdhankar) causing death of the deceased, amounts to murder,” the court said, adding that there was “not a single circumstance suggesting his innocence”. It also relied on his conduct after the incident.

Referring to call data records and witness statements, the court said Jogdhankar was informed of the incident by a friend after leaving the building but reacted in a “cool-headed and indifferent” manner. It noted that he gave false information at a hospital about the cause of his injuries. The court observed that while a friend accompanying him claimed the injuries were due to a fall, Jogdhankar could have corrected him. In an earlier bail plea, Jogdhankar had stated that his injuries were caused in an assault by unknown persons.

After sentencing, Jogdhankar told the court that he was falsely implicated and that he and Kukreja had been friends for over five to six years and had no intention of committing the crime. He said he had been in jail since 2021, had completed his studies and sought leniency. His lawyer, Wahab Khan, also pleaded for leniency on the grounds of his young age.

Padalkar, who was granted bail after six months in jail in 2021, was accompanied by her parents and broke down in court after being acquitted. She and Kukreja were childhood friends and lived in the same building. The court held that there was no evidence to show that the two accused shared a common intention to murder Kukreja and said Padalkar “deserves to be given benefit of the doubt”. It said her involvement in causing the fatal injuries was doubtful as she had not suffered injuries like Jogdhankar.

“As far as accused number 2 (Padalkar) is concerned, prosecution has established her presence at the crime spot. Her complicity in the commission of the crime is doubtful as there were no injuries caused to her, except for the injury on her lip,” the court said, while acquitting her. Her lawyer, Ashok Mishra, argued that there was no evidence to show she had assaulted Kukreja.

Kukreja’s mother, Nidhi, said she would challenge Padalkar’s acquittal. “I have faith in the judiciary. I have attended the court for the last six years, putting our lives on hold just to get justice. The court said that Diya was present at the spot, but gave her the benefit of doubt. We plan to challenge the acquittal once the detailed order is given,” she said.

JHANVI KUKREJA CASE: TIMELINE

Dec 31, 2020–Jan 1, 2021:

Three friends attend New Year’s Eve party in Khar high-rise; 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja found dead.

Jan 2021:

Khar police arrest Diya Padalkar and Shree Jogdhankar.

June 2021:

Padalkar gets bail; Jogdhankar’s bail rejected.

May 4, 2023:

Charges framed.

June 9, 2023:

Trial begins.

Aug 21, 2025:

Jogdhankar withdraws bail plea; HC orders trial to finish in three months.

Sept 12, 2025:

Prosecution closes case after examining 48 witnesses.

Oct 13, 2025:

Final statements of accused recorded.

Nov 17–28, 2025:

Prosecution’s final arguments.

Nov 29–Dec 10, 2025:

Defence arguments.

Jan 16, 2026:

Court reserves judgment.

Jan 31, 2026:

Court delivers verdict.