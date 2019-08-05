Mumbai: Life out of gear as train services suspended

Incessant rain in Mumbai and adjoining districts threw the suburban train system, the lifeline of the city, out of gear. Services on all Central lines, including main, harbour and trans-harbour, were suspended for more than 12 hours. On the Western line too, services between Virar and Vasai were suspended for more than six hours.

Heavy rain on Saturday night and early Sunday caused water to accumulate between Ambernath and Badlapur and on the harbour line at Chunabhatti. Local train operations between CSMT and Kurla were suspended till late into the evening. Services between CSMT and Kalyan resumed at 7.40 pm.

At Khopoli, Badlapur, Kasara and Karjat, tracks were submerged. With local trains paralysed on the Central line, several commuters were left stranded at stations.

Long-distance trains were also hit. The Central Railway (CR) had to cancel Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express and Mumbai Chennai Mail due to a boulder on the tracks in the Southeast Ghat. Sunil Udasi, CPRO, CR, said 12 long-distance trains with 12,000 passengers on board were stuck. Officials had managed to evacuate passengers from 10 trains by 5.30 pm but evacuation from the other two took time as it was difficult to reach them. Evacuation was completed by 8.10 pm and buses arranged for the passengers. The CR cancelled 56 trains and diverted 100.

The Western Railway (WR) suburban line service between Vasai and Virar was suspended at 9 am and resumed only at 2.13 pm. The WR also cancelled 39 Express trains.

Buses, on the other hand, were overcrowded carrying more than their usual capacity. Waterlogging on 16 roads caused BEST to divert more than 60 routes. The Mumbai Police reported waterlogging on arterial roads across the eastern and western suburbs. Vehicular movement was slow at Dahisar subway, Magathane Bridge in Borivali, parts of New Link Road in Malad (West), parts of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Andheri subway and Western Express Highway in Santacruz.