Life on the Local: Soon, cops in khaki jackets to provide security in local trains

The earlier version (above) of the uniform comprising orange jacket with a badge and a blue cap. The colour has now been changed to khaki. (Express Photo) The earlier version (above) of the uniform comprising orange jacket with a badge and a blue cap. The colour has now been changed to khaki. (Express Photo)

Policemen in khaki jackets and blue caps holding ID cards will soon be seen in local trains, joining forces with the railway police with an aim to increase safety on the railway network. In return, the officers of Mumbai Police, who need to wear the jackets while travelling to and fro from work, will be able to travel in trains for free.

A Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the Railways and the police last month and the initiative is slated to be launched within a month.

A senior police officer said of the nearly 50,000-strong Mumbai Police force, many young officers stay in Thane or Navi Mumbai and travel to the city by trains.

“The railway police is facing a staff shortage in the vast railway network. In view of several attacks on women across the city, we thought the officers of the Mumbai Police could be used formally to ensure that their services could be availed of while travelling as well. As an incentive, it was thought that the police officers should be allowed to travel free as they would be putting in extra hours, beyond the hours they put in at the police stations,” a senior officer said.

A large number of lower-rung officers, who travel by trains, wear civil clothes to police stations to ensure that the uniform is not crumpled as there is an emphasis laid on well-ironed and crisp uniforms. Therefore, it was decided to give the policemen something with which they could be identified easily and approached in case of emergencies, the officer said.

“It was decided that they be given a jacket and a cap in addition to an ID card prominently displayed on the jacket. Initially, we thought of giving them orange jackets so that they could be spotted easily. But later, we decided on khaki-coloured jackets as it is something the policemen associate with,” an officer said.

An officer with Mumbai Police said the first proposal to this effect had been submitted by the then Mumbai Police commissioner to the railway minister in a meeting held in the aftermath of the Elphinstone Road stampede in September last year. Over 20 people had died in the incident. The meeting was chaired by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“The minister had given a verbal go-ahead during the meeting itself. Over a period of time, we worked out the technicalities about how things will work on the ground. Now, the MoU has been signed and we are hopeful that the initiative will start within a month,” the officer said.

A sub-inspector who travels from Thane to Dadar everyday said: “Even when we are not on duty, if we see a crime happening, we intervene. Now, with the jackets, even the people would know that they can approach us. It is a good initiative and will be helpful to both the commuters and us.”

