Licences suspended of doctor couple accused of illegal abortions

The Maharashtra Medical Council(MMC) suspended licences of the doctor couple, arrested four months ago for their alleged role in illegal abortions. MMC is a quasi-judicial body regulating practices of allopathic doctors.

A chargesheet in the case was filed two months ago.

Gynaecologist Dr Rupali Chougule and anaesthetist Dr Vijaykumar Chougule were arrested on September 18 this year, following a raid at Chougule hospital at Ganesh Nagar by Sangli municipal corporation.

It was found that the couple was not registered to conduct abortions and had conducted over 30 illegal abortions in a span of one and a half year. The hospital was booked under various sections of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, as per the chargesheet.

“After the raid, the municipal commissioner wrote to Medical Council of India to cancel licenses of both the doctors,” said Sangli collector Vijay Kalam Patil. He added that district officials regularly inspect sonography centres to keep check on sex determination. “We are more cautious now after this racket came to light,” said Patil.

Following directions by the state government, MMC took up the case and inquired into the charges. “We found that both the doctors were operating in a hospital not registered under Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president, MMC.

According to Sangli police, total six doctors have been named in the chargesheet, including hospital’s owner and Ruplai’s brother, Dr Swapnil Jamdade. Both, Rupali and Vijaykumar, were consulting doctors at the hospital.

Two medical representatives and an agent have also been named in the chargesheet.

The women found to have undergone abortions at the centre were from Karnataka, Sangli and Kolhapur.

“But we have not found evidence of sex determination,” said Sangli Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Virkar.

The Chougule couple is under magistrate custody, while Jamdade has applied for bail.