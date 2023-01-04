Libas Designs chairman claims duped of Rs 2.8 crore, case lodged

The founder chairman of Libas Designs Limited, Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura, earlier this week lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi police alleging that he was duped of Rs 2.8 crore by the company’s managing director on the pretext of settling a property dispute between him and his aunt.

The police said a case was registered on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust after the managing director, Reshma Gangji, stopped responding to 75-year-old Mahimtura’s calls and messages.

“The complainant’s aunt used to stay in a flat at Peddar road. She was unmarried and passed away in January 2005. Following this, there was a dispute over her flat between Mahimtura and his second aunt,” said a police officer.

A dispute over the property is pending before the Bombay High Court. Gangji, meanwhile, allegedly offered to help Mahimtura in settling the dispute. “She told him that she had communicated with his aunt about the settlement but she is asking Rs 2.8 crore,” said the officer.

Accordingly, last September, Mahimtura handed Gangji three cheques, which were subsequently deposited and the money transferred from his account.

“Gangji had also told the complainant that one of her friends, Kabir Singh Bhumia, was helping her to mediate with the aunt. For this, he was asked to pay Bhumia some money,” said the officer.

“A few days later, when Mahimtura inquired with Gangji about the settlement, she started giving vague answers. Mahimtura then came to know that Gangji had used the money he paid to buy shares of the company,” the officer added.