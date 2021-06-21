Level 3 restrictions to continue in Mumbai till June 27: BMC

The fresh guidelines are effective from June 21 to 27. (Express Photo)

Mumbai will continue to have Level 3 restrictions, guidelines released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday stated.

The weekly Covid-19 data, released by the state government last week, showed the average positivity rate in the city had dipped to 3.79 per cent and oxygen-bed occupancy to 23.56 per cent making Mumbai eligible for relaxations under the Level 1 category of the state government.

The BMC, however, had announced that it preferred not to withdraw restrictions completely from Mumbai for now.

On Monday, the new lockdown guidelines, dated June 18, announced by the BMC stated that considering the population density and geography of the city, and anticipating a third Covid-19 wave, if restrictions are further eased a large number of people may travel on local trains from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), so the city would continue to remain under the Level 3 restrictions.

The fresh guidelines are effective from June 21 to 27.