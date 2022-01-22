Mumbai: 2 dead, several injured after major fire at 20-storey building in Tardeo

At least two people have died and 15 other injured as a major broke out early on Saturday at the 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo. Of those injured, three are said to be critical and have been admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital, an official said.

At least 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

“It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on the 18th floor at around 7.28 am. On being alerted, fire brigade personnel and the police rushed to the spot. Thirteen fire engines and seven water jetties are involved in the firefighting operation,” an official said, while adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire, according to news agency PTI.

Five ambulances have also been deployed for the rescue operations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

More details are awaited.