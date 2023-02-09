Letter seeks to stop Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally in Baramati

Twenty-seven organisations, including human rights and people’s groups, wrote to the state director general of police and the superintendent of Pune Rural Police on Wednesday seeking probe into the alleged hate speech delivered at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj on January 29 in Mumbai.

They also demanded that a similar rally scheduled at Baramati on Thursday be not allowed.

The letter was signed by all the 27 organisations, led by People’s Union of Civil Liberties.