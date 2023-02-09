scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Letter seeks to stop Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally in Baramati

They also demanded that a similar rally scheduled at Baramati on Thursday be not allowed.

Twenty-seven organisations sought police probe into the alleged hate speech delivered at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj on January 29 in Mumbai. (Express Photo)
Twenty-seven organisations, including human rights and people’s groups, wrote to the state director general of police and the superintendent of Pune Rural Police on Wednesday seeking probe into the alleged hate speech delivered at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha rally organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj on January 29 in Mumbai.

The letter was signed by all the 27 organisations, led by People’s Union of Civil Liberties.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 04:03 IST
