scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Less than 50% funds from SC and ST schemes spent

In case of ST component scheme, of the total Rs 12,562.89 crore, only Rs5,832.45 crore have been spent by February 15. For state level schemes, Rs 10,480.72 crore have been allotted, of which only Rs 5,096.08 crore have been spent.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), SC and ST schemes spent, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsFor ST component schemes, in 2020-21, Rs 9,465.22 crore was allotted and Rs 7,405.01crore was spent. In 2021-22, Rs 10,345.04 crore was allotted but only Rs 7,734.74 crore was spent.

Less than 50 per cent of the funds allotted for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) component schemes for financial year 2022-23 have been spent by the respective departments, according to Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23.

As per the data, of the Rs 12,230 crore proposed for 2022-23 for SC component scheme, only Rs 4,581.01 crore have been spent till February 15. Of the Rs 2,728.64 allotted for district level schemes, only Rs 681.68 crore have been spent while of the Rs 9,501.36 crore allotted for state level schemes, only Rs 3,899.33 crore have been spent.

In case of ST component scheme, of the total Rs 12,562.89 crore, only Rs5,832.45 crore have been spent by February 15. For state level schemes, Rs 10,480.72 crore have been allotted, of which only Rs 5,096.08 crore have been spent. For district level schemes, Rs 2,082.17 crore have been allotted and Rs 736.37 crore have been spent.

For last two consecutive years, the amount allotted for both SC and ST component schemes has not been spent fully. In 2020-21, in regard to SC component schemes, of the total allotted funds of Rs 9,668 crore, only Rs 6,461.84 crore was spent. In 2021-22, of the total Rs 10,635.01 crore, only Rs 8,828.49 crore were spent.

Also Read
Aaditya Thackeray writes to aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, reque...
Mumbai man dies after water balloon hurled during Holi celebration hits h...
SBI employee wins trust of Mumbai customer, siphons off over Rs 7 lakh fr...
Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over cent...

For ST component schemes, in 2020-21, Rs 9,465.22 crore was allotted and Rs 7,405.01crore was spent. In 2021-22, Rs 10,345.04 crore was allotted but only Rs 7,734.74 crore was spent.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 02:24 IST
Next Story

Day before Budget, MVA leaders hold joint meeting

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close