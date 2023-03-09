Less than 50% funds from SC and ST schemes spent

Less than 50 per cent of the funds allotted for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) component schemes for financial year 2022-23 have been spent by the respective departments, according to Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23.

As per the data, of the Rs 12,230 crore proposed for 2022-23 for SC component scheme, only Rs 4,581.01 crore have been spent till February 15. Of the Rs 2,728.64 allotted for district level schemes, only Rs 681.68 crore have been spent while of the Rs 9,501.36 crore allotted for state level schemes, only Rs 3,899.33 crore have been spent.

In case of ST component scheme, of the total Rs 12,562.89 crore, only Rs5,832.45 crore have been spent by February 15. For state level schemes, Rs 10,480.72 crore have been allotted, of which only Rs 5,096.08 crore have been spent. For district level schemes, Rs 2,082.17 crore have been allotted and Rs 736.37 crore have been spent.

For last two consecutive years, the amount allotted for both SC and ST component schemes has not been spent fully. In 2020-21, in regard to SC component schemes, of the total allotted funds of Rs 9,668 crore, only Rs 6,461.84 crore was spent. In 2021-22, of the total Rs 10,635.01 crore, only Rs 8,828.49 crore were spent.

For ST component schemes, in 2020-21, Rs 9,465.22 crore was allotted and Rs 7,405.01crore was spent. In 2021-22, Rs 10,345.04 crore was allotted but only Rs 7,734.74 crore was spent.