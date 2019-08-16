Less leptospirosis cases in Mumbai this year

Despite heavy rain in Mumbai this year, the civic body has been able to keep leptospirosis infection under check this year.

Only 77 leptospirosis cases have been detected since July with 15 recorded this month, according to the public health department. Last year, 147 cases were recorded in July and August.

Starting July, the civic body has conducted three rounds of intensive screening in slums surveying 23.2 lakh houses from July 3 to 5, July 30 to August 1 and August 5 to 7. At least 1.9 lakh people have been administered preventive medicine (doxycycline). A large number of them were children and pregnant women, who are at highest risk of getting infected.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection spread mostly by rats and cattle in Mumbai. It peaks during monsoon when the bacteria mixes with rainwater flooding roads. This year so far 102 cases have been recorded, less compared to previous years despite heavy rain and flooding this year. There were 218 cases in 2018.

Even as leptospirosis cases remain in check, flu infection with dengue-like symptoms are steadily increasing. So far this month, the BMC has treated 21 confirmed dengue patients and 465 patients with dengue-like symptoms.

According to Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC, dengue cases rise every year during August and September. “Preventive measures must be taken by people, like using mosquito nets and window screens and wearing full-sleeved clothes. Larvae breeding must be prevented by draining stagnant water,” she said.

Dr V Ravishankar, chief operating officer at Lilavati hospital, said, “During this time, all beds are running to full capacity due to various infections.”

Dr Anil Ballani said cases of gastroenteritis, especially from Mahim and Bandra region, have escalated this month. “The cases are more severe. We are requiring hospitalisation this time.

Last year gastroenteritis was treated on out patient department basis,” he said.