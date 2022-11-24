scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Leopard enters housing complex in Mumbai’s Kalyan, injures three persons; captured

The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel.

The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard. (Screegrab of video)

Three people suffered minor injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said.

The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, he said.

“Three people sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital. The leopard has been kept captive and we are awaiting for a cage into which it will be shifted (for evacuation from the site),” Range Forest Officer Sanjay Channe told reporters.

The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard, officials added.

They said the leopard may have sneaked into the site from the nearby Haji Malang Hills. which has thick forest cover.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:42:34 pm
