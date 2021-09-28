Leopard cub rescued by residents in Aarey Milk Colony

A leopard cub believed to be about two months old was spotted and rescued by local residents from near the former Metro Car shed area in the Aarey Milk Colony on Tuesday evening.

The barking of dogs alerted the residents. On inspecting the area, close to where the Metro car shed was to be located on the path to Tapeshwar temple, they spotted the cub and alerted forest department officials, local police and volunteers.

But before anyone could arrive, the local people, fearing an attack on the cub by the dogs, moved it to safety in a basket, after sweeping the area for the adult leopard.

Forest officials have asked locals to be alert for a few days, as the mother is expected to be on the lookout for the cub in the same place. A veterinarian has also been asked to examine the cub.

Read | Work on animal passage corridor over SNGP and TWS to start in November

The cub will be moved from the original location and taken to the rescue centre only if it is found to be requiring medical assistance.

The officers have installed cameras around the spot to monitor the cub’s movement and ensure that he is not attacked by any animal. The officials are not ruling out that the cub was left there by the mother.

Earlier this year, a leopard cub was found in a desolate godown in Powai. Initially, it was thought to have been abandoned by the mother. However, the camera trap in the area later revealed that the mother had dropped the young one off there for safekeeping. The cub sat there all day while its mother went out hunting, and returned to nurse it. Footage showed that its mother was visiting the cub regularly.