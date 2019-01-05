Leopard carcass found: Five held for setting up snares, traps in Goregaon

Written by SANJANA BHALERAO

Three days after a leopard carcass was found trapped in a snare near the Film City in Goregaon, the state forest department caught five people for setting up snares in the area.

Following a massive search operation in the film city area, spread over 500 acres, the department on Thursday arrested three persons. They led to two more people who were involved in setting up the snares in the area. The state forest department claimed that all the five people accepted that they were involved in setting up the snares. The accused have been booked under the Wildlife protection Act, 1972 and Environment Protection Act, 2002.

The decomposed body of the female leopard with 11 nails missing was found near the Film City in Aarey Colony on January 1. Another body of a sambar was also trapped in the metal snare, just metres away from the Film City. The head of the sambar was missing and a metallic wire was found encircling the leg.

The state forest department found 30 active wire traps during the search operation.

The incident highlighted the rampant poaching near the Film city area of the Aarey forest.

In 2016, two such cases were reported from the area. In February 2016, the carcass of a female leopard was found in the trap near the boundary wall between the Aarey forest and Bombay Veterinary college. In June the same year, a leopard was found trapped in a metallic snare near Film City, with all the claws removed.