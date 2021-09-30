Leopard attacks woman at Aarey Milk Colony, sixth such incident this month

In sixth such incident this month, a 55-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The forest officials suspect that the recent attacks are being carried out by a single leopardess, who is around two years old.

The incident took place around 7.45 pm at Visava Workers Colony in Aarey. Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh was attacked by the leopard when she was sitting in front of her house, said officials, adding that she used her walking cane to repulse the attack. Singh was clawed on her jaw and her back and is said to be stable.

Around 8.30 pm on September 26, a 4-year-old boy was dragged by a leopard while he was playing outside his house. A resident, Sunil Mishra, and boy’s uncle rushed to his rescue. As Mishra chased the leopard, it dropped the child in the bushes. The child suffered injuries to his back and head.

Earlier this month, Lakshmi Umbersade, a resident of Unit 31 in Aarey Milk Colony, suddenly came face-to-face with a leopard while returning home between 9.30 pm and 10 pm.

The wild cat pounced at her and she fell, injuring her leg and head.