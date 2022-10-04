Mumbai: Leopard attacks child in Aarey colony

A four-year-old boy from Aarey colony, which lies adjacent to Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, in Goregaon East was attacked by a leopard Monday evening, forest officials said.

According to Girija Desai, deputy conservator of forest, Thane territorial division, four-old Himanshu Yadav has been admitted to Jogeshwari Trauma hospital with claw injuries on his back and is out of danger.

“Yadav was going to play garba with his family members as part of Navaratri festivities when he was attacked by the wild animal. He is a resident of Karandev Pada,” Ajay Pradhan, a Shiv Sainik from Aarey colony, said.

The forest officials have set up camera traps to identify the leopard that attacked the child.

Last year, a leopard attacked over 10 persons in the Aarey colony and was finally trapped by the forest department and sent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Leopards from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park often stray into the Aarey colony, which is also a designated green area.