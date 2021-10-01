Leopard which attacked 7 locals in Aarey colony captured

Updated: October 1, 2021 9:08:40 am
The sub-adult female leopard which had attacked at least seven persons in Aarey colony was trapped early Friday morning.
Round forest officer Narayan Mane said officials had set up four cages in Aarey to trap the leopard.
#Leopard attacks woman at Aarey Milk Colony, sixth such incident this month: https://t.co/O9qUEfrfp0 pic.twitter.com/W28vlBEhoc
At around 5.30 am, when an inspection was done, the leopard was found trapped in one of the cages.
The leopard carried out attacks after dusk, thinking people were prey. The latest attacks were a 55-year-old woman on Wednesday, and a 19-year-old man on Thursday night.
Mane said the leopard has been taken to the rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park for treatment. Officials said the leopard was brought to the park at around 7.30 am, and was being treated for minor wounds.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park Director G Mallikarjuna said they had camera trap pictures of the leopard, and video footage and identification was being done. Asked if the leopard would be released into the wild again, he said a call would be taken by seniors.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-