Legless body found in gunny bag at Juhu beach, police probe murder

Preliminary checks have indicated that a man of a similar age had gone missing from Malwani in Malad.

A partially decomposed body without legs, wrapped in a gunny bag, was found washed ashore at Juhu beach on Monday morning, prompting the Mumbai police to launch a murder investigation.

The body was found within the jurisdiction of the Santacruz police station. Police said they are working to establish the identity of the victim and are examining missing persons complaints.

“Looking at the condition of the body, it seems that someone had been killed a few days ago and dumped the body four to five days ago. We are not hundred percent sure but it seems he is the same person missing from Malwani. The police have called family members and a relative who is giving contradictory answers,” said an IPS officer.