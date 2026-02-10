Legless body found in gunny bag at Juhu beach, police probe murder

The body was first noticed around 8.30 am by local residents and a coastal police guard, who alerted the police.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 10, 2026 09:02 AM IST
Preliminary checks have indicated that a man of a similar age had gone missing from Malwani in Malad.
A partially decomposed body without legs, wrapped in a gunny bag, was found washed ashore at Juhu beach on Monday morning, prompting the Mumbai police to launch a murder investigation.
The body was found within the jurisdiction of the Santacruz police station. Police said they are working to establish the identity of the victim and are examining missing persons complaints.

Preliminary checks have indicated that a man of a similar age had gone missing from Malwani in Malad.

“Looking at the condition of the body, it seems that someone had been killed a few days ago and dumped the body four to five days ago. We are not hundred percent sure but it seems he is the same person missing from Malwani. The police have called family members and a relative who is giving contradictory answers,” said an IPS officer.

According to the police, the Malwani resident went missing in the last week of January, and his wife registered a missing person complaint on February 4. “But we have to be hundred percent sure and for that DNA test will be conducted of the suspected family members. It is a brutal murder and we have been investigating the case from murder angle,” the official added.

The body was first noticed around 8.30 am by local residents and a coastal police guard, who alerted the police. A team from Santacruz police reached the spot and found the body partially decomposed and wrapped in a gunny bag. The torso had been severed at the waist, and the legs were missing.

Police conducted a detailed panchnama at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing.

