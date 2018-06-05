Legislative Council polls: Shiv Sena fields Potnis instead of Deepak Sawant

Shiv Sena has 63 legislators in the Legislative Assembly. (File photo) Shiv Sena has 63 legislators in the Legislative Assembly. (File photo)

Shiv Sena has fielded Vilas Potnis, the Sena divisional head from Borivali, for the Mumbai Graduates Legislative Council constituency instead of incumbent Sena leader and Health Minister Deepak Sawant.

The elections to the Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers Legislative Council constituencies will take place on June 25 and last date of filing nominations is June 7. Sawant’s term will end on July 7, 2018.

“I am filing nominations on Wednesday,” said Potnis. Lok Bharati headed by legislator Kapil Patil has fielded Jalindar Sarode from the Mumbai Graduates Constituency.

Sources in the Sena said that party leadership is not happy with the performance of Sawant as minister. It could be one of the reasons for not fielding him for council polls, said a Sena leader.

Another Sena leader said 11 legislative council members will be elected by the MLAs next month. “Sena can easily field two candidates as one candidate requires 25 votes. But then, the decision on whether to field Sawant will be taken by the party leadership,” said a Sena leader.

The Sena has 63 legislators in the Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Sawant met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late on Monday evening in Mumbai.

Sources in the CMO said, “Sawant met the CM. But he has formally not submitted his resignation as yet.”

