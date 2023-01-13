Legislative Council polls: Cong struggles to keep house in order

Maharashtra Congress’ decision to give Nagpur Division teachers’ constituency to Shiv Sena (UBT) has led to a rift not only within the party but also in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Legislative Council polls.

Four candidates belonging to the MVA have filed their nominations to take on the BJP-supported sitting MLC Nago Ganar from the seat. The date to withdraw nominations is January 16.

The MVA had said that it wants to take on the BJP one-on-one in the January 30 elections.

Gangadhar Nakade of Shiv Sena (UBT); Rajendra Zade, supported by the Shikshak Bharati, led by JD(U) MLC Kapil Patil; Sudhakar Adbale, supported by Congress-led teachers’ organisation, and NCP’s Satish Itkelwar are the four MVA candidates in the fray. All four have claimed that they are capable of defeating Ganar.

Also, while the party had months ago declared that it will contest the Amravati division graduates’ seat, a candidate was finalised at the last minute. Sources said the senior leadership of the party was not present when state Congress chief Nana Patole held meetings to discuss the constituency.

Sources in the Congress organisation said that the party was disturbed over the decision to give up claim on the Nagpur seat. “There should have been strategic discussions but none of the MVA leaders bothered to sit down and think seriously about strategy. Senior leaders go incommunicado when important meetings need to be held or decisions to be taken. How can a party win elections in such a situation?” said a senior leader from Vidarbha.