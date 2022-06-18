Legislative Council polls BJP using central agencies to intimidate MVA MLAS: Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to intimidate MLAs of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and allied parties in the run-up to the Legislative Council elections on Monday.

“The BJP government is abusing the central machinery to harass Opposition forces across the country. Agencies such as the CBI and ED are being misused to suppress the voice of the Opposition and intimidate them. The MLAs are being summoned directly and told that the agencies have all the information (against them) and it will be brought to light at an appropriate time,” Patole said.

“The BJP is creating obstacles before us ahead of the Legislative Council elections but the numbers are in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Congress needs 12 votes for the second seat while the BJP needs 22 votes for the fifth candidate. However, the BJP hopes to win on its money power and the central investigative agencies but it will not work this time. The MVA has enough numbers and all six MVA candidates will win,” Patole said.

After facing a setback in the Rajya Sabha elections where it failed to win the sixth Rajya Sabha seat, the MVA is bracing for another tense electoral battle with the BJP in the legislative council elections. Eleven candidates — five from the BJP and six from the MVA — are in fray for 10 seats that are up for grabs. The Sena and the NCP have the numbers to elect two candidates each, but the fight will boil down to the Congress and the BJP. While the Congress has fielded two candidates when it has numbers to elect only one, the BJP, which has fielded five candidates, has numbers to elect only four. Both the parties will, therefore, need numbers from their respective allies to see their candidates through.