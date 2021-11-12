Legislative Council polls: 2 seats from BMC may see new faces

With polls for six Legislative Council seats set to take place on December 10, the two seats from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are likely to see new faces in place of the existing legislators due to the changed political scenarios.

At present, Shiv Sena’s Ramdas Kadam and Congress’s Bhai Jagtap (Congress) are elected to the Legislative Council from the Mumbai Local Authorities Constituency.

Sources in the Sena said that as a fallout of the current rift between Kadam and state Transport Minister Anil Parab, the party may not nominate Kadam again and instead field a fresh face ahead of the BMC polls.

Last month, in a series of audio clips of conversations that Kadam purportedly had with one of his associates, Kadam allegedly expressed happiness over the action initiated by various authorities over the alleged illegal constructions of Parab in Ratnagiri and Mumbai. Kadam is also allegedly heard speaking about how he was planning to meet BJP leaders including Pravin Darekar and Kirit Somaiya, who has been relentlessly attacking the Sena. Subsequently, Kadam stayed away from the party’s annual Dussehra rally citing health reasons.

Besides, with the number of corporators changed in the BMC in 2017, the BJP is likely to wrest the seat from the Congress based on the strength of their corporators in the BMC. In 2017, the Sena won 84 seats, BJP 82 and Congress 31. However, in 2012, the Sena had won 75 seats, BJP 31 seats and the Congress 52 seats.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India announced elections for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be conducted from five local authorities constituencies.

Two seats from the BMC and one each from Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar, Akola-Buldhana-Washim, Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies will be elected to the Legislative Council.

Currently, Ramdas Kadam (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) represent Mumbai, while Satej Patil (Congress) were elected from Kolhapur, Amrish Patel (BJP) from Dhule-Nandurbar, Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena) from Akola-Buldhana-Washim and Girish Vyas (BJP) from Nagpur.

Rajiv Nivatkar, Mumbai (City) district collector and district election officer, said that the election notification will be issued on November 16 and the last date of nomination is November 23. The last date to withdraw candidature is November 26 and the date of the poll is December 10. The code of conduct has come into force from November 9, said Nivatkar.