Legislative council poll: BJP loses face in Nagpur, home turf of Gadkari & Fadnavis

The defeat of the BJP-backed candidate in the Nagpur teachers’ constituency, where legislative council polls were held on Monday along with four other seats, has come as a loss of face for the party. Nagpur division in Vidarbha is the home turf of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chadrashekhar Bawankule and state Cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Five seats in the Maharashtra legislative council went to polls on Monday — graduates’ constituencies Amravati and Nashik and teachers’ constituencies Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan. The results were declared on Thursday. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-backed Vidarbha Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh candidate Sudhakar Adbale defeated BJP-backed sitting MLC Nago Ganar, polling 16,700 votes against Ganar’s 8,211 votes.

This is the BJP’s second consecutive defeat in Nagpur. Last year, Congress’ Abhijit Vanjari had won from the Nagpur division graduates’ constituency defeating BJP’s Sandeep Joshi. Thursday’s result has come as an embarrassment for the BJP. The RSS headquarters is also located in Nagpur. The second capital of Maharashtra has been a BJP stronghold for the past 12 years with the party retaining the Nagpur teachers’ constituency for over a decade.

Sources said anti-incumbency against Ganar coupled with BJP’s flip-flop on the old pension scheme went against the party. “The defeat in Nagpur teachers’ constituency is a big setback for the party. We will have to introspect on our shortcomings and failures. And, accordingly, take remedial measures,” Mungantiwar said. He, however, added, “One should not get overwhelmed by win or demoralised by defeat. We have to work and strengthen our organisation in constituencies where we fail.”

In the Winter Session at Nagpur in December last year, Fadnavis had said in the state legislative assembly, “The state government will not revive the old pension scheme. The revival of the old pension scheme would cost the state Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Such a huge financial burden would adversely impact the state. It was not financially feasible.”

In a shift in stance, however, a month later during campaigning in Aurangabad, Fadnavis said, “The state government is not entirely negative about the old pension scheme. And the state with huge budgetary provisions will try to work out some way to adjust the financial expenses.”

Sources said that a sizeable vote bank unwilling to trust the government on the old pension scheme may have decided to vote against the BJP-backed candidate in Nagpur.

Bawankule claimed the Nagpur seat was not contested by his party, but it only extended support to Ganar. NCP state president Jayant Patil taunted him, saying that the BJP not being able to give a candidate in Nagpur would send further wrong signals across the state. “Losing on home pitch is a pointer to public unrest against the BJP. It shows people are looking for alternatives. And this is just the beginning of change,” Patil said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, “The BJP’s defeat in the teachers’ constituency shows even the educated class is unhappy with the party.”