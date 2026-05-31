Legislative Council election: Seat sharing finalised but Mahayuti and MVA camps yet to announce candidates

Regarding the Pune seat, there was a tug-of-war between the NCP and the BJP. Finally the seat was allocated to the NCP. (File image)

Even as the ruling Mahayuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have finalised their respective seat sharing agreements for the upcoming legislative council elections, both alliances have yet not disclosed the names of majority of candidates. The names are likely to be announced only on June 1, which is the last date to file nominations.

On Sunday, the Mahayuti finalised its seat sharing arrangment for 17 council seats with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 11, Shiv Sena 4 and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 2.

The fear of rebellion, infighting and disagreement within the allies have stopped all three parties from announcing the names. According to sources, Sena was demanding 6 to 7 seats out of 17, which the BJP did not accept.