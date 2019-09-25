Maharashtra: Legalise right to health, activists tell parties

AHEAD OF the state elections, Jan Arogya Abhiyan, a collective of multiple health organisations, on Tuesday demanded that “right to health” should be made a legal entitlement and the government must increase the health budget to strengthen public infrastructure.

At a day-long conclave in Dadar, attended by representatives of NGOs from across Maharashtra, a people’s health manifesto was released, demanding less dependence on the private sector for healthcare.

“Just like the crop insurance scheme is coercive as it forces farmers to buy crop insurance policy to get loans approved, health insurance will face similar issues. Where there is profit, the private sector takes over… where there is loss, the public sector takes over,” said P Sainath, founder of People’s Archive of Rural India.

Sainath added that along with health, right to water must also be set as a priority, and climate change must be tackled seriously.

With Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments in the process of drafting the right to healthcare Bill, activists said Maharashtra must follow in their footsteps. A demand to adopt the Clinical Establishments Act was also raised at the meeting. The Act, passed by the Centre, mandates standards for clinical establishments to operate.

A year after Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched, concerns were raised over its poor performance and lack of health facilities in rural areas. “Ayushman Bharat is shifting attention to private healthcare. What we need is strengthening of public system,” said activist Abhay Shukla, from Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

Another activist, Ravi Duggal, said that Maharashtra’s spending on health is Rs 975 per capita. “It is far less than Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Kerala spends double at Rs 1,950 per capita.”

According to the World Health Organisation, 15 per cent of the total budget must be allocated to health.

“Health budget in Maharashtra should be Rs 35,000 crore. Right now it is Rs 15,000 crore,” Duggal said. Maharashtra, he added, needs to spend at least Rs 3,000 per capita to improve healthcare for the people.

In the long list of demands put forth for political parties before state elections, the activists also discussed poor implementation of National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). NUHM was launched in 61 cities in 2013 after the success of National Rural Health Mission. “But spending is poor for NUHM. Municipal bodies are not implementing it well,” said Dnyaneshwar Tarwade from NGO Apnalaya.