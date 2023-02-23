scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Legal Aid Clinic of Kirit P Mehta School of Law holds workshop with law ministry

The welcome address was given by the Dean of the Kirit P Mehta School of Law.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Centre for Environmental Law Education, Research and Advocacy (CEERA)-NLSIU under the aegis of the Department of Justice. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Legal Aid Clinic of Kirit P Mehta School of Law holds workshop with law ministry
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Legal Aid Clinic of Kirit P Mehta School of Law NMIMS, Mumbai, recently organised a workshop in association with the Ministry of Law and Justice & CEERA-NLSIU.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Centre for Environmental Law Education, Research and Advocacy (CEERA)-NLSIU under the aegis of the Department of Justice.

The Ministry of Law and Justice is working on Project PAN India, which is a Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness Programme that aims to empower the poor and disadvantaged sections of society, to seek and demand justice services.

The welcome address was given by the Dean of the Kirit P Mehta School of Law.

Also Read
Mumbai News Live Updates: SC refuses to stay EC's order for now, issues n...
With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury be...
A weaker Shiv Sena (UBT) dents the collective strength of MVA in Maharashtra
mumbai metro news, indian express
Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7 record over 44.26 lakh ridership in one month of ...

The speakers at the event were advocates Rohini Pandit, Audrey D’Mello, Divyanshu Priyadarshi from Vishwakarma University, Pune, Dr Sairam Bhatt, and Vikas Gahlot from NLSIU Bangalore, and Anant Deshmukh, secretary of DLSA Mumbai.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 04:57 IST
Next Story

‘Humanity still exists’: Couple gets Rs 11 cr anonymous donation for treatment of son

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close