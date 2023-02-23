Legal Aid Clinic of Kirit P Mehta School of Law holds workshop with law ministry

The Legal Aid Clinic of Kirit P Mehta School of Law NMIMS, Mumbai, recently organised a workshop in association with the Ministry of Law and Justice & CEERA-NLSIU.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Centre for Environmental Law Education, Research and Advocacy (CEERA)-NLSIU under the aegis of the Department of Justice.

The Ministry of Law and Justice is working on Project PAN India, which is a Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness Programme that aims to empower the poor and disadvantaged sections of society, to seek and demand justice services.

The welcome address was given by the Dean of the Kirit P Mehta School of Law.

The speakers at the event were advocates Rohini Pandit, Audrey D’Mello, Divyanshu Priyadarshi from Vishwakarma University, Pune, Dr Sairam Bhatt, and Vikas Gahlot from NLSIU Bangalore, and Anant Deshmukh, secretary of DLSA Mumbai.