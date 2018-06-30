Legal action against cops riding two-wheelers on Mumbai flyover

Though two-wheelers were banned from plying in the 2.4-km JJ flyover in 2010, officers in uniform have been found riding their motorcycles on the flyover. (Representational) Though two-wheelers were banned from plying in the 2.4-km JJ flyover in 2010, officers in uniform have been found riding their motorcycles on the flyover. (Representational)

Legal action will be taken against police personnel riding two-wheelers on the JJ flyover, a circular issued by the traffic department has said. Though two-wheelers were banned from plying in the 2.4-km JJ flyover in 2010, officers in uniform have been found riding their motorcycles on the flyover.

Officials said the circular was issued on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe (Traffic) in the aftermath of recent motorcycles accident that took place on the flyover, claiming two lives. Dudhe confirmed that such a circular has been issued. “We are charging every single rider under relevant sections of rash driving and the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said without elaborating.

On June 14, pillion rider Iraz Khan (19) died while three others sustained injured in an accident involving two bikes and two cars on the flyover. In another incident, 26-year-old Kunal Yadav died on June 9 after he reportedly lost control of his bike and rammed into the divider. He was eventually booked, as he was riding without a helmet, police had said.

The circular stated, “JJ flyover has been banned for two-wheelers. Several fatal accidents have taken place due to which Azad Maidan and Pydhonie traffic division have constables posted on both the ends of the flyover. But still the police personnel argue with the stationed constables and have been making use of the flyover.”

In June, the traffic department have booked 69 people for riding bikes on the JJ flyover, said police. “The police staff have been taking advantage of being a part of the force… They would enter the flyover claiming that they have to visit the DG or CP office urgently, and our stationed officials would allow them. So, now the circular has clearly warned that every two-wheeler riding on the JJ flyover will be booked,” said a police officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App