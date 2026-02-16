Lectures move online as BMC razes ‘unauthorised’ structures at South Mumbai’s HR College

Authorities said HR College has "already been actively engaging with the concerned authorities, and the proposal for regularisation has been duly submitted online".

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 03:38 PM IST
BMC demolishes unauthorised structures at H R College in Churchgate; classes shift online for two days as debris is cleared.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed unauthorised structures at H R College in Mumbai’s Churchgate over the weekend after the civic body found that the college management failed to provide valid permissions for the portions.

Meanwhile, authorities at HR College said they have decided to hold lectures online until at least Wednesday or Friday to facilitate the cleaning of debris after the demolition.

“The extent of damage caused by the demolition was quite limited. Some old structures, such as the terrace sheds, were razed, but our classrooms remain intact. However, the demolition has left behind a lot of rubble and dust. To facilitate cleaning work, we have switched to online mode. We will resume offline lectures either on Wednesday or Friday, depending on the work,” a senior college official told The Indian Express on Monday.

Saturday’s drive involved demolishing extra rooms near staircase landings, from the ground floor to the fifth floor, a mezzanine floor in the library, and terrace sheds.

The demolition drive was in accordance with a notice served on July 31, 2024, under Section 351(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, under which BMC directed the college authorities to provide sufficient cause for commencing construction of new structures within its premises to change the approved use.

According to the notice issued by the A ward office on July 31, 2024, the civic body flagged concerns over the construction of unauthorised permanent shed using asbestos sheet and MS pipes on the terrace floor, rooms measuring 3.62 mX3.38 metres on the ground floor to the fifth floor using brick masonry, construction of a mezzanine floor at the first floor of the library, and mezzanine floors with ladder below the registrar room and on the ground floor at H R College.

After receiving BMC’s notice, the college trustee submitted a reply, which was rejected by the civic body in a speaking order dated August 26, 2024. In the order, BMC directed college authorities to demolish the unauthorised structures within 15 days. Later, the college submitted two applications for regularisation, which were also rejected by BMC.

Story continues below this ad

According to BMC, a fresh notice was served earlier this week, after which demolition began on Saturday.

For their part, the college authorities said they have “already been actively engaging with the concerned authorities, and the proposal for regularisation has been duly submitted online”.

In a statement issued after the demolition, college authorities said the drive was conducted during exam and lecture hours, disrupting the academic environment.

When contacted, senior authorities at H R College told The Indian Express that the recent notice was served by BMC on January 29. “Following this, we filed another application for regulation. Only the CFO and the authenticity certificate were pending. However, the BMC’s intention was not to listen. It seemed like a targeted attack on the college,” said an official.

