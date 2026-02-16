Lectures move online as BMC razes ‘unauthorised’ structures at South Mumbai’s HR College

BMC demolishes unauthorised structures at H R College in Churchgate; classes shift online for two days as debris is cleared. (Representational image)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed unauthorised structures at H R College in Mumbai’s Churchgate over the weekend after the civic body found that the college management failed to provide valid permissions for the portions.

Meanwhile, authorities at HR College said they have decided to hold lectures online until at least Wednesday or Friday to facilitate the cleaning of debris after the demolition.

“The extent of damage caused by the demolition was quite limited. Some old structures, such as the terrace sheds, were razed, but our classrooms remain intact. However, the demolition has left behind a lot of rubble and dust. To facilitate cleaning work, we have switched to online mode. We will resume offline lectures either on Wednesday or Friday, depending on the work,” a senior college official told The Indian Express on Monday.