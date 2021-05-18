Leave cancelled, 13,000 energy department employees hold fort to tackle storm

The minister added that he had been interacting regularly with Energy Secretary Dinesh Waghmare, MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal and other senior officers to discuss the arrangements. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The state energy department has deployed a 13,000-strong workforce to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all Covid-19 centres and hospitals, along with oxygen plants and oxygen refilling industries, in the wake of the Tauktae Cyclone.

While sounding a high alert and cancelling the leave of employees, Energy Minister Nitin Raut held a series of meetings with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials to chalk out an action plan to maintain the power supply in the state. Control rooms have been set up at divisional and district levels for better monitoring of the situation.

“Taking lessons from last year’s Nisarga cyclone, we were able to plan more carefully this time. For this, I held continuous meetings for the last three days with the MSEDCL. I had instructed the senior officers to monitor the situation and my officers sat in control room from early Sunday morning,” Raut said. The minister added that he had been interacting regularly with Energy Secretary Dinesh Waghmare, MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal and other senior officers to discuss the arrangements. “Every two to three hours, I am talking to all the officials concerned,” he added.