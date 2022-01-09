Leak at Palghar dam: Govt seeks NDRF help to evacuate villagers as precautionary measure

After the main wall of the Mahim-Kelwa dam in Palghar developed cracks recently, resulting in heavy water leakage, the state government and the district administration on Saturday wrote to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) requesting that a team be deployed at the area to evacuate villagers who stay nearby.

Though the crack had developed during the monsoon, it increased recently, creating panic and forcing the district administration to take precautionary measures.

A letter sent by Under Secretary (Disaster Management Unit) K Suryakrishnamurty to the NDRF Commandant, 5th Battalion, Pune on Saturday stated: “As per information received from District Disaster Management Authority, Palghar, due to heavy leakage in Mahim Kelwa dam, the villages downstream from the dam are likely to be in danger. The district administration has requested team from NDRF for evacuation of villagers as a precautionary measure in this situation. In light of the above, you are requested to immediately depute one team at Palghar district.”

Officials said that the Palghar DDMA has been asked to make logistical arrangements for the NDRF team. “Leakage of water from Mahim-Kelve dam is a serious matter, which has created an emergency situation. Plans are afoot to relocate people staying near the dam in Jhanjaroli village to a safer place,” said an official.

According to officials, some leakage on the outer side the dam at Zanjroli was reported during the monsoon. “The irrigation department was informed about the leakage… The executive engineer of dam safety department (Nashik) had also conducted field inspection on January 4, who had given necessary instructions to stop the leakage… Steps were being taken in that regard, however, the leakage increased,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Zilla Parishad president Vaidehi Wadhan, Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the district’s superintendent of police visited the spot on Saturday.