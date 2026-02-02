Leaders raise questions over Pawar aircraft crash, demand probe

Raut also questioned reports claiming that certain documents found near Ajit Pawar’s seat remained intact despite a fire that allegedly destroyed most of the aircraft and the bodies. (File Photo)

Days after an aircraft crash at Baramati that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, opposition leaders on Monday raised a series of questions over the circumstances surrounding the incident and demanded an investigation.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said Pawar had publicly stated on January 15 that he was in possession of files allegedly related to corruption involving leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and that he would make them public. Raut described it as “mysterious” that Pawar died in a plane crash within about 10 to 13 days of making the statement.

Raut also questioned reports claiming that certain documents found near Ajit Pawar’s seat remained intact despite a fire that allegedly destroyed most of the aircraft and the bodies. He said the documents could have been significant and raised doubts over how they survived the crash.