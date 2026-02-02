Leaders raise questions over Pawar aircraft crash, demand probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after an aircraft crash at Baramati that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, opposition leaders on Monday raised a series of questions over the circumstances surrounding the incident and demanded an investigation.
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said Pawar had publicly stated on January 15 that he was in possession of files allegedly related to corruption involving leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and that he would make them public. Raut described it as “mysterious” that Pawar died in a plane crash within about 10 to 13 days of making the statement.
Raut also questioned reports claiming that certain documents found near Ajit Pawar’s seat remained intact despite a fire that allegedly destroyed most of the aircraft and the bodies. He said the documents could have been significant and raised doubts over how they survived the crash.
Further, Raut questioned whether the aircraft had valid maintenance clearance and why, according to him, standard security and safety protocols were not followed for a leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature. Referring to questions earlier raised by NCP MLC Amol Mitkari, Raut said these reflected public doubts that needed to be addressed.
“I am certain that this was not an accident, and that Ajit Dada was 100% betrayed. For that reason, I will continue this fight as long as I am alive. Following Dada’s passing, I have decided to dedicate my personal life to the loyalty of his family,” Mitkari had said on Sunday.
Raut said he was not directly accusing anyone but drew parallels with the death of Justice B H Loya, stating that the circumstances surrounding the incident warranted closer scrutiny. He announced that he would raise the matter in Parliament, including in the Rajya Sabha, and press for accountability until all questions were answered.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also expressed suspicion over what he termed Ajit Pawar’s accidental death. Raising doubts about the incident, Wadettiwar said, “Something is fishy,” while backing the concerns flagged by Mitkari.
Wadettiwar specifically questioned the replacement of the aircraft’s pilot at the last moment. “The question remains as to why the pilot was changed at the eleventh hour,” he said. He further claimed, “The pilot whose name was originally listed is still alive because he either couldn’t arrive on time or was replaced by another pilot named Kapoor.”
Wadettiwar too demanded an investigation to uncover what he described as the mystery behind the incident.
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a formal investigation into the aircraft accident near Baramati and assured the Maharashtra government that the probe will be conducted in a thorough, transparent and time-bound manner.
In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dated January 29, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu had informed that investigation into the incident had commenced. According to the letter, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a formal probe under the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules. Teams from the AAIB and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached the crash site soon after the incident, and the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and secured for detailed examination.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Usman Khawaja has spoken out in support of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, who was mocked by former teammate Cameron Green for his unusual action. Tariq has faced accusations of 'chucking' in the past but has been cleared twice. Khawaja has asked people to refrain from judging Tariq and the spinner has also explained his action, citing a biological issue.