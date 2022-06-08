Leaders from Mumbai Cong to be considered for BMC poll tickets

The AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, HK Patil, has asked the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) to consider members of the Mumbai Congress for tickets for the BMC polls that are likely to be held in October this year.

MRCC working president Charansingh Sapra said, “We have been told to seek willingness from probable candidates.”

MRCC president Bhai Jagtap said, “We are printing out forms seeking the willingness of candidates. We will start this exercise from Wednesday. Now things are much clearer after the lottery on which wards are to be reserved for what categories. We will focus on analysing the performance of our prospective tickets before allotting tickets.”

The Congress’s organisational elections for Mumbai have been delayed as the AICC is yet to give its concurrence to fighting the polls in 236 wards. The BMC had 227 wards earlier but the state has since sanctioned the number of wards to be increased to 236 citing the rise in Mumbai’s population. However, since the MRCC are still allowed to contest 227 wards, it has sought permission of the AICC to fight on all 236 wards. A letter to this effect was sent in March and the permission is still awaited. We will get a clearance soon,” Jagtap said.

In the MRCC’s Navsankalp Shivir, which was held at Shedung, near Panvel, on June 5 and 6, a political group headed by Sapra suggested that to counter the BJP’s ‘communal’ agenda, Congress leaders and workers at every level should launch a ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ campaign.

The group was of the opinion that Congress’s traditional voter base has drifted over the last few years. A paper released by Sapra said the Mumbai Congress must leave no stone unturned to repair and rebuild its connection with citizens from various communities such as Uttar Bhartiya (UP, Bihar, Jharkhand), Rajasthanis, Tamils, Telugu speakers, Malayalis, Kannadigas, Christians, Dalits and Muslims.

Concern was raised about outfits having an ‘extremist agenda’ such as the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which, according to the Congress, aids polarisation at the other end of the communal spectrum. Such outfits act as enablers for the BJP and a well thought-out strategy needs to be devised and implemented at the ground level to tackle this, the paper said.

Though most Mumbai Congress leaders are in favour of the party going it alone in the BMC polls, the political group said in line with the guidelines of the Udaipur NavSankalp declaration, the Congress can work on stitching up alliances with like-minded parties. In dire times such as this, the primary reason to forge such an alliance is to keep the pseudo-national and communal forces at bay, it said. But such alliances should not be effected at the expense of the party’s values and interests, the MRCC paper said, adding that while making alliances, the party’s presence and organisational strength across blocks should be given primary importance and the advice of AICC leaders should be sought at each level. On this, Jagtap said, “We will contest the BMC polls alone. The Panvel shivir was a replica of Udaipur shivir.”