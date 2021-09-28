Leaders changing party affiliations won’t get to contest: Ajit Pawar

Ahead of the upcoming local bodies polls, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that leaders or workers of any party, engaging in “political tourism” of changing party affiliations, will not get any opportunity to contest, which will be ensured by all three ruling alies – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

“The tourism for inclusive development concept put forth on World Tourism Day is not for leaders or activists of any political party.

Ahead of the upcoming local bodies polls, those engaging in political tourism from one party to another party will not get any opportunity. The chief minister, revenue minister and I will ensure this without any doubt,” said Pawar at an event organised by the state tourism department on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Monday. Stating that the state is focusing on tourism, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the a state Cabinet meeting will be held on the Deccan Odyssey train.

At the event, a slew of initiatives was inaugurated. A memorandum of understanding was formally signed for the heritage tours of Bombay High Court and the University of Mumbai (MU) buildings. Now, the HC will be open to tourists on Saturdays and Sundays, while the MU building will be open on all Sundays and public holidays. Besides, a mobile application and an upgraded website of the tourism department were launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said while the tourism department has been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has drafted policies to develop the sector in a post-Covid world.

“It created employment opportunities for many. Unfortunately, the tourism department was neglected before but we will focus on it in the future,” said Thackeray. He added that a meeting of the state Cabinet will be held on the Deccan Odyssey train, a special luxury train between Mumbai and Pune, to promote it.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “Each district in Maharashtra has its own unique characteristics. In the next few years, we will show Maharashtra to the world in the true sense.”