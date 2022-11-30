Lawyers’ association moves Bombay HC to fill up 40 pc vacant posts in Accident Claims Tribunal

An association of lawyers practicing before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the state government to fill up 40 per cent posts of staff and adjudicating officers that are vacant.

The Bar Association of MACT, Mumbai, in its plea, argued through advocate Savina Crasto, told a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja that the MACT Mumbai has eight courtrooms and 124 sanctioned posts of staff and adjudicating officers. However, only six courtrooms have judges and the other courtrooms have not been functioning since 2019, the post of Registrar has been vacant for three years and only 77 of 124 sanctioned posts are filled up. This leads to pendency of cases and delay in disposal of the claims, stated the plea.

According to the plea, over 40 % of the Tribunal’s posts have been vacant for several years. However, an application for the claims goes through a lengthy process which includes scrutiny, verification, removal of objected portions, issuance of notices, recording of appearance, the trial process, compliance of compensation orders and thereafter execution of the orders on deposit of the granted amount, and therefore sufficient staff is required, stated the plea.

The plea claimed that there are over 10,000 cases pending before the Tribunal despite the Lok Adalats having taken efforts to dispose of cases in large numbers, and at present it is functioning with only 60% of its total capacity.

“This is not only unjust to the litigants but also towards the overburdened staff… it is the respondent authorities who have been too lazy to fulfill their duties. The respondents have deliberately and intentionally not taken the petitioner’s applications seriously,” the plea stated.

It added, “The litigants who approach MACT for justice are often severely and permanently injured. Some litigants seek compensation, having lost their kith and kin in accidents. Expeditious disposal of claim applications is necessary to repose their faith in the adversarial judicial system.”

The plea further stated that the lawyers’ association had approached the state government with various representations since 2016, which were neglected by the authorities, who have completely failed and abdicated their duties provided under the Motor Vehicle Rules, prompting the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The writ petition by the association further raised various problems faced by the litigants and lawyers and overburdened judges due to lack of staff members, stenographers and strikes undertaken by the staff members, including the two-month strike that began in April this year. “The inaction by respondent authorities has derailed the method of administration of justice, which in turn has directly affected the most fundamental right of the litigants, which is right to speedy trials,” the plea stated.

The association sought from the court a direction to the state to fill vacancies at MACT, Mumbai, in a time-bound period and also sought a comprehensive affidavit explaining reasons for not filing the vacancies so far and steps taken to improve the situation. The plea also sought a direction to the state to decide petitioner’s representations so far.

The High Court will hear the plea next on December 5.