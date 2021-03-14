Lawyer says Hiren consulted him as Vaze suggested his name

An ill-equipped team of animal catchers headed by supervisor Keemat Lal reached the stadium at 9.30pm. A tattered jute bag was arranged, in which the animal was wrapped and then rushed to Pet Animal Medical Centre, Sector 3, where a vet was deputed after a long wait.

Lawyer H K Giri, who had helped Mansukh Hiren draft a complaint letter alleging that police and media had been harassing him, told The Indian Express that he helped Hiren at the behest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

“Sachin Vaze and I became acquaintances recently as some of the accused in the TRP scam are my clients. On March 2, Vaze called me, stating that Hiren was being harassed by police officers and journalists. He said Hiren is his friend and he wanted to help. Within an hour of his call, Hiren came to my office,” Giri said.



When asked about Hiren’s behaviour, Giri said he was calm and relaxed during his visit to his office.

“He was present for more than two hours and was very calm and relaxed. He did not look like he was stressed. All I can say is that at no time did he give any kind of indication that he was planning to end his life,” Giri added.



Three days after his meeting with Giri, Hiren’s body was found at Mumbra Reti Bunder on the banks of a creek that flows towards Mumbra from Thane on March 5.