Lawyer moves HC seeking suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account

The lawyer said his petition is aimed at stopping her from “spreading continuous hatred and disharmony through extremist or derogatory tweets or remarks and attempting to divide the people and promote commission of crime in the country”.

A lawyer on Thursday filed a criminal writ plea with the Bombay High Court, seeking an order to suspend or deactivate the Twitter account of actor Kangana Ranaut.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had earlier filed two criminal complaints against the actor, one of which named her sister Rangoli Chandel as an accused.

Deshmukh also added Twitter Inc. as a party to the case for allegedly failing to take action against Ranaut when he had raised an objection to her tweets.

The petition referred to various posts by the celebrity siblings, including Chandel’s alleged abusive tweet on April 15, targeting a Tablighi Jamaat member, which led to suspension of her account. The plea claims Kangana posted a video on social media, supporting her sister’s post.

“Ranaut has no respect for various communities in India, authorised government bodies and judiciary,” the petition reads.

The petitioner’s advocate said Twitter was not following its own guidelines and policies in the matter, as it did not address his grouse within a month from the date of receipt of the complaint, as prescribed under the Information Technology Act.

The plea will come up for hearing in due course.

