Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Lawyer knocks down woman cop while fleeing with confiscated scooter, held

Nalasopara police have also arrested the man’s wife, also a lawyer, for aiding him in the crime that took place around 1 pm on Monday and a video of which went viral on Wednesday.

"The two were produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday which sent them to judicial custody," said a police official.

A Mumbai-based lawyer has been arrested for allegedly running over a woman traffic police constable while trying to flee on his scooter, which was towed away for parking in a restricted zone.

Nalasopara police have also arrested the man’s wife, also a lawyer, for aiding him in the crime that took place around 1 pm on Monday and a video of which went viral on Wednesday. The constable, Pragya Dalvi (36), sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place at a godown used by police to park confiscated vehicles in Patankar Park in Nalasopara (west).

A video of the incident showed the accused, 32-year-old Brijesh Kumar Bhalauriya, entering the godown with his wife Dolly, 31, and forcibly taking away his scooter following a heated argument with the police. The complainant, Dalvi, who had towed away the scooter, tried to stop the accused by shutting the godown’s gate, but Bhalauriya is seen crashing the two-wheeler into the gate and running over the constable in the process.  As Dalvi held on to the scooter, other policemen and people at the spot are seen rushing in to help her and confront the lawyer. Dalvi sustained minor injuries to her left leg and right hand.

“The two were produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday which sent them to judicial custody,” said a police official.

