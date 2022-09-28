scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Lawyer held for knocking down woman cop while fleeing with confiscated scooter, wife also arrested

The incident took place around 1 pm on Monday at a godown used by police to park confiscated vehicles in Patankar Park in Nalasopara (west).

After the incident, the lawyer couple was taken to Nalasopara police station on Monday and booked on charges of obstructing public servant from discharging duty, attempt to murder and intentional insult. (Representational image)

A Mumbai-based lawyer has been arrested for allegedly running over a woman traffic police constable while trying to flee on his scooter, which was towed away for parking in a restricted zone. Nalasopara police have also arrested the man’s wife, also a lawyer, for aiding him in the crime that took place on Monday and a video of which went viral on Wednesday.

The constable, 36-year-old Pragya Dalvi, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A video of the incident showed the accused, 32-year-old Brijesh Kumar Bhalauriya, entering the godown with his wife Dolly, 31, and forcibly taking away his scooter following a heated argument with the police.

The complainant, Dalvi, who had towed away the scooter, tried to stop the accused by shutting the gate of the godown compound but Bhalauriya is seen crashing the two-wheeler into the gate and running over the constable in the process. As Dalvi held on to the scooter, other policemen and people at the spot are seen rushing in to help her and confront the lawyer. Dalvi sustained minor injuries to her left leg and right hand.

The accused alleged that Dalvi had been “targeting” him for the past two months. A Nalasopara police official said that Dalvi has registered a non-cognisable complaint against Bhalauriya around a month ago under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). At that time too, the lawyer had gotten into a heated argument with the constable for towing away his scooter.

In the past, the man had been issued four e-challans for parking his scooter in a no-parking zone and driving in the wrong direction. Monday’s incident happened after his scooter was towed away from Nalasopara railway station.

After the incident, the lawyer couple was taken to Nalasopara police station on Monday and booked on charges of obstructing public servant from discharging duty, attempt to murder and intentional insult under IPC sections 353, 307 and 504 respectively.

“The two were produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday which sent them to judicial custody. Their bail pleas are pending and they have been sent to jail,” said a police official. The officer added, “If he (Bhalauriya) had any complaints against the constable, he should have approached the higher authorities. Despite being a lawyer he took the law in his own hands.”

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:42:33 pm
Paris Fashion Week showcasing 107 houses over 9 days

