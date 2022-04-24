Mumbai: Lawyer, accomplice arrested for trying to extort Rs 4 crore from developer

The Mumbai crime branch arrested two people, including a 43-year-old lawyer, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 4 crore from a developer. Police said that the accused were arrested on Thursday when they came to collect the first instalment of the extortion amount.

Police said that the complainant in the case is a developer, who is executing a project in Panchshil Nagar in the Amar Mahal area of Chembur. However, some of the tenants created problems and they had filed a complaint against the developer. They were allegedly demanding money from him to withdraw the complaint.

“They had lodged a complaint against the developer claiming that there are irregularities in his project after which they offered to take back their complaint only after he agreed to pay them Rs 4 crore,” said an officer.

As the complainant did not wish to pay, he approached the Mumbai crime branch and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, the lawyer identified as Santosh Sanskar and his accomplice Arjun Multani were arrested when they arrived at the Panchratna building on Charni Road to collect the money. “They agreed to accept the money in instalments and when they came to accept 15 per cent of their demand, which is around Rs 60 lakh, the two were caught,” said an officer. Police said many other tenants are wanted in the case.