Lawyer for 20-year-old student arrested by Maharashtra ATS seeks action against agency officers for ‘misbehaviour’

A lawyer representing a 20-year-old engineering student arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has alleged that officers of the state agency misbehaved with him when he went to meet his client at the ATS office.

ATS arrested Ayaz Shaikh on March 4, claiming that he shared online propaganda material linked to banned terrorist organisations.

Mohammed Ibraheem, Shaikh’s lawyer, filed a plea this week when he was produced before the court, alleging that when he went to meet him in the ATS office in Kalachowki on March 7, he was made to wait for 1.5 hours.

Ibraheem claimed an officer asked him to leave the police station and told him he could not meet Shaikh. He said he was allowed to meet Shaikh only after over 2.5 hours, and they were surrounded by many officials.