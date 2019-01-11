‘Laws violated’, PIL in Bombay HC wants memorial proposal shelved

A PETITION has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to shelve the proposal to convert the mayor’s bungalow in Shivaji Park into a memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray, citing violations of laws. The petition, filed by social worker Santosh Daundkar last week, has stated that laws, particularly those related to Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, have been blatantly violated to change the land use designated as mayor’s bungalow for the purpose of constructing the memorial.

It added that such change in use is prohibited under the CRZ notification and that construction is neither permitted in the green zone nor in the no-development zone, under which the landfalls.

The petition claimed that after the government decided to construct the memorial, a notice was issued under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act-1966, calling for objections and suggestions for the change in reservation of the said land. “Consequent upon the issuance of this notice, the final notification giving a statutory force to the proposed change of use has still not been issued and the same is pending with the government of Maharashtra,” the petition said.