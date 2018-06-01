Law varsity, Aegis school to develop app to locate missing kids

THE AEGIS School of Data Science (ASDS) has signed an MoU with the Maharashtra National Law University to develop an app that would locate missing children across the country.

The app, named ‘Khojo’, will work with artificial intelligence and is likely to be launched within three months, said Bhupesh Daharia, CEO of ASDS. “When we can track locations up to a proximity of 10 m, what is stopping us from locating our missing children?”

The MoU was signed on Wednesday — the first day of Data Science Congress in Navi Mumbai. “We have the technology needed for the app ready. We signed the MoU to make it legally sound and for it to be more trustworthy for government bodies, whom we wish to bring on board,” said Daharia. Khojo, Daharia added can also help tackle the issue of human trafficking.

“We are currently starting with tracing missing children. All a user has to do is take a picture of any child who he suspects is not with family. The picture will then be uploaded on a cloud and matched with existing database of missing children. Once the pictures match, an alert would be sent to the police station where the child was reported missing, and to the police station from whose jurisdiction the picture was uploaded,” he said.

“The app will operate with the help of artificial intelligence. Not only will that quicken the pace of investigation, but it will also minimise human interaction, making the data less vulnerable,” he added. According to Daharia, the app will eventually be used to build and store a database of all missing people, not just children.

“We want our users to be empowered and not stuck in legalities. So, we are seeking the help of the law university. Once it incorporates its knowhow with ours, we shall take it forward to the government and law-enforcement bodies. Within the next two to three months, we hope to launch the app.”

