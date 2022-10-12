scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Law for population control, Uniform Civil Code needed: Fadnavis

“I am not in favour of the population control method adopted by China -- one or none... I feel it should be in accordance with India. There should be one law applicable to everybody. It is necessary,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also expressed his support for a Uniform Civil Code. (File Photo)

A comprehensive law for population control that is practical and in accordance with India is necessary to check the population of the country, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. Fadnavis was speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. The event was also attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“I am not in favour of the population control method adopted by China — one or none… I feel it should be in accordance with India. There should be one law applicable to everybody. It is necessary,” Fadnavis said.

He also expressed his support for a Uniform Civil Code. “When the Indian Constitution was drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, he had left it to the states to gradually reflect on it. The state of Goa has already enforced Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand is considering it….,” he said.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about the Uniform Civil Code… that implementing it would endanger reservation etc… but that is not the case. It is based on one nation, one law,” said Fadnavis.

More from Mumbai

Responding to questions related to farmers’ suicide and agriculture, Shinde said, “We are committed to zero farmer suicides. At the recent cabinet meeting, we gave nod for a Rs 11,000-crore farm package. We have plans to bring two lakh hectares of land under irrigation.”

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:50:19 am
