Law firm terminates partner booked over ‘sexual assault’ of minor daughter

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A law firm is learnt to have terminated a partner, against whom an FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police in February, for alleged sexual assault of his minor daughter.
Sources in the firm confirmed the termination was with immediate effect.
While the accused was granted anticipatory bail by the special court in Mumbai on March 16, which observed that investigation can be carried out without arresting him, the minor’s mother has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the pre-arrest bail. The appeal is yet to be heard.
An FIR was filed on February 2 against the accused on a complaint filed by his wife, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, alleging sexual assault of their six-year-old daughter.
The accused had then approached the special court seeking anticipatory bail. The accused had claimed that there was a matrimonial dispute between the couple and the case was filed as he was about to initiate proceedings for claiming the custody of their daughters. The alleged incident had come to light in December 2025, the FIR said. The accused questioned the two-month delay in filing of the FIR.
The victim’s mother in an intervention before the court had said that the offence was serious with the victim suffering from trauma because of the act and that she had to take the help of a counselor to communicate with her daughter, the court order says.
The court granted him interim relief from arrest on February 17, noting that the accused had not been arrested since the FIR was filed and said “though the offence is serious is nature, it is between family members”.
He was granted anticipatory bail on March 16, with the court noting that the investigation can be carried out without his arrest.
It also noted that the aspects of matrimonial dispute between the accused and the victim’s mother, will be determined during the trial.
The victim’s mother has also written to various authorities including the National Commission of Women, alleging that the police had turned her away thrice when she approached the police.
An officer said that following investigation a chargesheet was filed in the case. “A supplementary chargesheet will be filed after further probe,” an officer said.
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