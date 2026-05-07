Law firm terminates partner booked over ‘sexual assault’ of minor daughter

An officer said that following investigation a chargesheet was filed in the case. "A supplementary chargesheet will be filed after further probe," an officer said.

A law firm is learnt to have terminated a partner, against whom an FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police in February, for alleged sexual assault of his minor daughter.

Sources in the firm confirmed the termination was with immediate effect.

While the accused was granted anticipatory bail by the special court in Mumbai on March 16, which observed that investigation can be carried out without arresting him, the minor’s mother has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the pre-arrest bail. The appeal is yet to be heard.

An FIR was filed on February 2 against the accused on a complaint filed by his wife, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, alleging sexual assault of their six-year-old daughter.