Launch of ferry to Kanhoji Angre island deferred

Tourists who wish to see the Kanhoji Angre lighthouse will have to wait longer as the inauguration of ferry services from the Domestic Cruise Terminal to the island located off Alibaug has now been deferred until elections to gram panchayats are completed. Following the model code of conduct kicking in, the inauguration, scheduled for Thursday, now stands postponed.

Earlier, the Mumbai Port Trust had built a jetty at the Kanhoji Angre island to provide ferry services. MbPT Chairman Sanjay Bhatia said the code of conduct is applicable in gram panchayats, including that in Thal village, near Alibaug, under whose jurisdiction the island falls.

Kanhoji Angre island is located around 23 km south of the Gateway of India and acts as an entry point to the Mumbai harbour, further acting as a prime aid for navigation of vessels arriving to and departing from Mumbai.