Launch mobile app only when it is glitch-free: BEST

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) committee, the decision-making body, has asked the administration to launch its mobile application for intelligent transport management system only when it is “completely glitch-free and ready”.

The committee members were given a presentation of the ITMS as well as the mobile app at a meeting on Friday. The members said as per the project, BEST will install screens at 200 bus stops from the first week of September that will show the expected time of arrival of buses.

Committee members, however, pointed out that the mobile app was not complete and that there were some technical glitches in the system.

Anil Kokil, committee member from Shiv Sena, said, “There is no hurry. All aspects should be completed and only then it should be launched.”

Another Sena member, Ashish Chemburkar, told the BEST administration that the app needs to be linked with Google Maps so that it can give real-time updates to commuters. “We have seen the app and all its features, but it needs to provide real-time updates. If we say that a bus is arriving at a particular time and it fails to arrive at that time due to traffic, then the BEST app will be at the receiving end,” he said.

BEST committee chairman Anil Patankar said that the app should not be launched until all issues were resolved. “The administration should take the committee’s permission before launching it,” he said.

Meanwhile, members also questioned the 10-month delay in disbursing Diwali bonus, promised last year by General Manager Surendra Kumar Bagade and passed by the committee.

BJP leader and committee member Sunil Ganacharya said the meeting was adjourned over protest against the delay. “It has been 10 months since that promise was made and there seems to be no action from the administration to pay workers the bonus,” he said. His proposal received support across partly lines.