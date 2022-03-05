Latur Municipal Council ex-chief quits Cong, joins NCP with others

Former Latur Municipal Council chief Venkat Bedre quit the Congress and joined the NCP along with others in Mumbai on Friday. Bedre was the district chief of Latur Congress for 10 years till 2019 and also served as the Latur Municipal Council chief between 2006-09. He, along with others, were inducted into the NCP in the presence of senior leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Irrigation Minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil.

Bedre, who worked as legal advisor to various organisations of late Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, said, “I have a lot of respect for Vilasrao ji and will continue to have so in future. I was with Congress for a few decades but the party has changed now. It has become difficult to resolve the problems of the people at the ground level.”

He added that he was also attracted to NCP due to party chief Sharad Pawar’s recent move highlighting inclusive politics. Meanwhile, workers from BJP, NCP and smaller parties joined the Congress on Friday.