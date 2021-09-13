Latest addition to BMC head office: In case of fire, lob this ball into flames

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has installed fire extinguisher balls at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) head office building in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area.

Officials said that they have set up one fire extinguisher ball in the lobby of each floor in the building. While the office is a two-story heritage building, its annexe has six floors.

“The plastic fire extinguisher ball contains sodium bicarbonate and potassium bicarbonate as two main components along with other chemicals. After a ball is thrown in fire or when it comes in contact with temperatures of more than 60 degrees celsius, chemicals are released from them and they spread in the environment suppressing the oxygen, which helps to douse the fire or slow down the further spread, “explained an officer from BMC.

The balls were installed last week and all the security guards were given training about their benefits and use. Officials said that this is more useful than a fire extinguisher as it requires no help. “Many times people failed to remove the fire extinguisher’s nob after a fire broke out. The delay in preventive action at the early stage of fire leads to further spread,” said a senior fire brigade official.

The BMC has planned to use these fire extinguisher balls in other offices. Data show that Mumbai receives around 8 to 10 fire calls daily. Senior officials said that they have also started creating awareness among housing societies to use these fire extinguisher balls.