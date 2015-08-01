Dombivali building collapse: Late to reach hospital, 19-year-old loses infected hand to amputation

At the site in Dombivali. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

After Pradeep Sharma (19) had pulled out his uncle from the rubble, minutes after a building collapsed, in Dombivali, on Tuesday night, he realised he was unable to move his left hand. He waited near a tea stall as ambulance or aid had not reached the spot and later hailed an auto to take his uncle to Shastrinagar hospital in Dombivali (West). In the next four hours, he was directed to Rukmini Bai hospital, Kalyan, and then to Sion hospital. On Wednesday, however, Sharma’s left hand, from above his elbow, was amputated after it got infected.

On Tuesday night, a four-storey building in Thakurli where Sharma was staying on a holiday from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, caved in after heavy rains. Nine people died and over 10 were admitted in various hospitals.

Viren Tripathi, Sharma’s cousin, received a call at 1.30 am on Wednesday about the mishap. “At Sion hospital, doctors told us that there was a 50 per cent of saving his hand and the infection was spreading fast. We had to sign the papers for an amputation,” Tripathi said.

Dr Binoti Seth, orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital, said that the cardiovascular surgeon found Sharma’s blood vessels and arteries cut and there was no blood supply to the hand. “Usually in case of any injury to the blood vessels, the golden period is six hours in which the limb can be saved by operating on the vessels. In this case, the boy was brought to us early morning on the next day. Even if there was any scope, we cannot be sure now whether we could have saved his hand,” she added.

Sharma was residing with four others in the first floor one-room-kitchen flat of his uncle at Thakurli.

On Tuesday, Sharma was with his uncle in the common passage of the building when the incident happened. “When we realised the building was going to fall, I tried to jump over the railing. But my hand got stuck. I saved myself and then rescued my uncle,” said Sharma.

He still does not know about the deaths of his friend, Rohit Gire, and grandfather, Jamnaprasad Sharma. His uncle, who owns a local paan shop in Dombivali, is currently recuperating at Shastrinagar hospital.

“I don’t know who is responsible. But I am lying here in the hospital for no fault of mine,” he said.

According to Dr Suleman Merchant, dean at Sion hospital, Sharma will be given free medical aid as is the disaster management rule. “We will try and raise funds for a prosthetic limb as well,” added Merchant.

